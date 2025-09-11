Mozo succumbed to the issue during a friendly game over the break after being active in three of the first six Apertura weeks. The right-back was no longer a regular starter, having been a second or third option in recent matchups. His recovery time could vary from six weeks to up to three months, so returning in the current campaign seems difficult for him. Richard Ledezma (groin) should be chosen on the right flank as soon as he's fit, but Miguel Gomez may get opportunities when both Mozo and Ledezma are sidelined.