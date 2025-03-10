Fantasy Soccer
Alan Mozo Rodriguez

Alan Mozo Rodriguez News: Active defensively in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Mozo had three crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Mozo lacked accuracy with his deliveries on the attacking end, but he still posed a threat with his runs, and he also contributed defensively on a steady basis. One of the best two-way full-backs in Liga MX, Mozo should continue to have a solid fantasy floor every time he steps on the pitch for Guadalajara.

Alan Mozo Rodriguez
Guadalajara

