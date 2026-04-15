Alan Pulido News: Contract terminated

Pulido has agreed to put an early end to his contract with Guadalajara, the club announced Wednesday.

Pulido is now a free agent after failing to meet expectations during his second stint with Chivas, struggling to find his top form in terms of both fitness and performance. Since rejoining the Rojiblanco squad from Sporting Kansas City in January 2025, the forward racked up two goals and zero assists over 16 Liga MX matches played (nine starts). It now seems unlikely for him to sign with a high-level team as he approaches the final years of his career.