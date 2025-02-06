Fantasy Soccer
Alan Pulido headshot

Alan Pulido News: Plays 45 minutes in CONCACAF match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Pulido (knee) played as a substitute in Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Cibao FC.

Pulido returned to competitive action after being inactive since Oct. 20. The appearance also marked the start of his second stint in Guadalajara following a winter transfer from MLS side Sporting Kansas City. He should now be available for league play, looking to take advantage of the low productivity of Chicharito, Teun Wilke and Armando Gonzalez to become a regular starter later in the season.

Alan Pulido
Guadalajara

