Alan Pulido News: Scores in victory

Pulido scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Pachuca.

Pulido leveled the scoring after receiving the ball from an opposing player in the 18th minute versus Pachuca. The goal doubled his total in three Liga MX starts in 2025, which is enough to make him the highest-scoring forward on the team. He has also taken four shots on target over that span but not much else, and he has played roughly an hour in each game.