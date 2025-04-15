Alan Pulido News: Takes four shots in draw
Pulido had four shots (two on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlán. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.
Pulido returned to the starting role, but he couldn't find the back of the net. Chivas' attack has been underwhelming all season long, but it seems the former Sporting KC forward will remain in the XI over Chicharito, who's endured fitness issues and a huge lack of productivity upfront.
