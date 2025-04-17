Alan Pulido News: Takes two shots, can't score

Pulido generated two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Puebla.

The former Sporting Kansas City striker was active upfront and constantly battled with the defenders, but he was unable to make an impact in the very few chances he had to score. Pulido should remain a starter in the regular-season finale against Atlas, but he needs to find the back of the net to have any sort of upside.