Alan Torres News: Delivers assist in loss

Torres assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Atletico San Luis.

Torres generated the chance for Nicolas Benedetti's goal through a long ball from his own half of the pitch in the 29th minute at San Luis. That was a rare event for the midfielder and only his first direct contribution of the 2024/25 season. He remains in a tough contention with both Jefferson Intriago and Roberto Meraz, but the assist and two successive starts suggest Torres could retain an edge in the near future.