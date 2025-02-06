Alassane Plea Injury: Trains partially Thursday

Plea (strain) trained partially on Thursday and remains doubtful for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, coach Gerardo Seoane said in a press conference. "Alassane trained partially integrated for the first time today. I don't know yet whether that is enough for the squad."

Plea has been dealing with strain issues and missed the last two games for Gladbach. He remains doubtful for Saturday's match and will likely be assessed during the final training session ahead of the game. If he is unavailable, Kevin Stoger is expected to start as the playmaker.