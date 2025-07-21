Alassane Plea News: Joins PSV Eindhoven

Plea has been transferred to PSV Eindhoven, joining on a permanent move from Borussia Monchengladbach, his former club announced.

Plea is leaving Borussia Monchengladbach after seven years at the club, having appeared in 236 games while scoring 68 goals and providing 53 assists. His most memorable season in Gladbach was the 2020/21 campaign when the club reached the round of 16 of the Champions League and the Frenchman scored three goals against Shakhtar. Plea will now join PSV Eindhoven and is expected to replace Malik Tillman in the starting XI, with the American departing the club to join Leverkusen.