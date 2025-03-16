Alassane Plea News: Nets three in win
Plea scored three goals and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Werder Bremen.
In what marked his second start in four outings, Plea carried his squad to victory as he buried three goals in a match for the first time this season, also marking his second multi-goal game of the campaign. Additionally, he accounted for at least two chances created for a fifth time this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now