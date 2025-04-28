Alassane Plea News: Scores goal Saturday

Plea scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Holstein Kiel.

Plea didn't need a lot of time or space to find the back of the net, as the Frenchman bagged a goal midway through the second half to even things up at 2-2 with a clever finish from inside the box. This was Plea's first goal since March 29, and while the lack of consistency has been an issue of late, he still has five goals and one assist over his last six Bundesliga starts.