Alassane Plea News: Scores winner against Leipzig

Plea scored a goal off six shots (one on target) and created one chance during Saturday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Plea had another decisive performance for his team, appearing at the right place to send home a rebound from the goalkeeper in the 56th minute for the lone goal of the match. The forward could've even added more to his account but was stopped by the woodwork twice. With four goals over his last two starts, Plea appears to be back to his best form and will be key for BMG on their fight for a UCL berth next season.