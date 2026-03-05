Albert Gronbaek Injury: Aiming return against Dortmund

Gronbaek (thigh) is aiming a return to the matchday squad against Dortmund, according to Henrik Jacobs from Hamburger Abendblatt.

Gronbaek is still dealing with a thigh injury and likely needs a few more weeks to get back up to full speed, with a return to the matchday squad against Dortmund currently the target. The midfielder has been managing this issue since the end of last year and the club is expected to handle his comeback carefully. That cautious approach should help reduce the risk of another setback once he's back in the mix.