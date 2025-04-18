Albert Gronbaek Injury: Close to resume team training

Gronbaek (Achilles) is close to resume team training but remains unavailable for the time being, coach Simon Rusk said a press conference, according to George Rees-Julian from the Daily Echo. "Albert's back in and around the club. I think he's had an Achilles issue, which we're hopeful will be coming to a conclusion soon, and we can get him back on the grass. I'm sure he's desperate for that too. Hopefully it won't be too long before we see him back on the training pitch. If I'm honest, I'm not too sure on the timescale of that. Hopefully, we're talking not too far away, but it's one day at a time at the moment. It's about how he's testing it and how he's feeling, how he's reacting. But hopefully we're not too far away from that one."

Gronbaek is close to returning to team training after suffering an Achilles injury. This is good news since it suggests he could return before the end of the season and bring some boost to the attacking midfield. That said, his return will not impact much the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option since joining from Rennes.