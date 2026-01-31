Gronbaek is a right-footed midfielder who came through the Aarhus GF academy and broke into the first team during the 2022\/23 season. After a stint with Bodo\/Glimt, he joined Stade Rennais in the summer of 2024, where he made 18 appearances, scoring two goals and adding one assist. He was then loaned to Southampton for the second half of last season and later to Genoa, featuring six times for the Italian club while missing matches due to injury. At international level, Gronbaek has earned eight caps for Denmark, scoring once since his debut in September 2024.