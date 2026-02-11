Gronbaek is heading to the sidelines for a few weeks and will likely be out until the end of February, with the midfielder suffering a thigh injury. However, after he had already missed 10 games straight due to a similar injury, he could be facing an even longer absence, being cautious not to risk a complete tear, given the persistent issues this season. This continues his rough spell of play and will likely leave his debut with Hamburger some weeks away, a rough start to a loan spell with the German club.