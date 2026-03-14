Albert Gronbaek Injury: Out against Koln
Gronbaek (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Koln.
Gronbaek will miss Saturday's clash against Koln as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury that has sidelined him for several months. Although the midfielder returned to team training Tuesday, the coaching staff preferred to give him another full week of work before including him in the matchday squad.
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