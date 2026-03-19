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Albert Gronbaek Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Gronbaek (thigh) should be available for Saturday's match against Dortmund, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "All other players are ready to play"

Gronbaek should be available for Saturday's match against Dortmund after missing the last three months with a thigh injury. The midfielder held a rotational role prior to his absence and is expected to return to that spot, especially with the staff likely to be cautious given his long layoff.

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