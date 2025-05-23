Fantasy Soccer
Albert Gronbaek Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Gronbaek (Achilles) is out for Sunday's clash with Arsenal, per manager Simon Rusk. "[Albert] Grønbæk is struggling with his Achilles so we have a couple out and a bit of adapting for this one."

Gronbaek's loan spell with Southampton will come to a close on the sideline with the same Achilles injury. He was limited to just five appearances since joining on loan from Rennes. The midfielder will now return to France where he will hope to heal before the pre-season gets going.

Albert Gronbaek
Southampton
