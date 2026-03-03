Albert Gronbaek Injury: Training, still out

Gronbaek (thigh) has returned to training but remains out another match, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "Albert has taken the first steps in the team training, but he's not yet an option."

Gronbaek is seeing some improvement this week, with the midfielder taking the field for training with his teammates. However, he will sit out at least one match and potentially another, making him a late call for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg. He has only started in one of his minimal four starts this season, so a bench spot will be expcted one he returns.