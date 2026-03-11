Albert Gronbaek Injury: Trains Tuesday, could be available

Gronbaek (thigh) was back in team training Tuesday and could be an option for Saturday's clach against Koln, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Everyone else is available."

Gronbaek is closing in on a return from the thigh injury that has kept him sidelined for months, as he rejoined team training Tuesday. It's an encouraging step forward for the Red Shorts since their new signing is now getting closer to being back in the matchday squad. The midfielder could be an option for Saturday's clash against Koln, though he likely needs one more full week of training before being up to speed.