Albert Gronbaek Injury: Trains with squad Tuesday

Gronbaek is closing in on a return from the thigh injury that has kept him sidelined for months, as he rejoined team training Tuesday. It's an encouraging step forward for the Red Shorts since their new signing is now getting closer to being back in the matchday squad. The midfielder is still targeting a comeback against Dortmund next week, though he likely needs one more full week of training before potentially being included.