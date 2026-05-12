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Albert Gronbaek News: Assists in 3-2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Gronbaek assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over SC Freiburg.

Gronbaek started his fifth game in a row, having been available for them in the last six games. He created four chances in the game, having created three chances in his previous starts. He scored and assisted in the previous game to get all three of his goal involvements in the last two games.

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