Albert Gronbaek News: Goal, assist in win
Gronbaek scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Gronbaek scored and assisted during Saturday's win, his first two goal contributions since making the switch to HSV. It was a real sign of what he can do in the Bundesliga, shining off the left flank and causing issues throughout. He could be a big contributor if he can stay fit to close the campaign.
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