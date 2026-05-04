Albert Gronbaek News: Goal, assist in win

Gronbaek scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gronbaek scored and assisted during Saturday's win, his first two goal contributions since making the switch to HSV. It was a real sign of what he can do in the Bundesliga, shining off the left flank and causing issues throughout. He could be a big contributor if he can stay fit to close the campaign.