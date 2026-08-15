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Albert Gronbaek News: Makes bench return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:30am

Gronbaek (knee) was named among the substitutes for Saturday's friendly against Toulouse.

ronbaek suffered a laceration to his left knee after colliding with an opponent during the friendly against Lille, initially forcing him off the field, but further examination confirmed there was no structural damage. He progressed to individual training with ball work Tuesday and has now returned to the matchday squad as a substitute against Toulouse, which indicates he has recovered sufficiently to be involved again.

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