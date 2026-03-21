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Albert Gronbaek News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gronbaek (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.

Gronbaek is back in the squad for Saturday's match against Dortmund but starts on the bench after missing the last three months due to a thigh injury. The midfielder is expected to be eased back into action following his long layoff and should return to a rotational role.

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