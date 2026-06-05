Albert Gronbaek News: Signs permanently with Hamburger

Gronbaek has signed a permanent contract with Hamburg from Stade Rennais after the Bundesliga club exercised their option following his loan spell in the second half of the season, the club announced.

Gronbaek made seven competitive appearances for Hamburg since joining in January, contributing one goal and two assists including a direct involvement in both goals of the crucial 2-1 away victory in Frankfurt that effectively secured the club's Bundesliga survival, earning him the man of the match award. Sporting director Claus Costa praised his football intelligence, technical quality and tactical flexibility, highlighting his ability to make an immediate impact in the squad both on and off the pitch and noting that his performances had earned him a recall to the Danish national team. Gronbaek himself expressed his delight at making the move permanent, describing the last six months as going very well and expressing his excitement about establishing himself in the Bundesliga with Hamburg heading into the 2026/27 season.