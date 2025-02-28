Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Called up for Lecce game

Gudmundsson (back) has been named in Fiorentina's squad list to face Lecce on Friday.

Gudmundsson has recovered a lot more quickly than expected from a coccyx fracture, sitting out just one game. He had been managed due to a different problem in recent weeks, but he'll have a key role if called upon due to the absences of Moise Kean (head) and Micheal Folorunsho (thigh). He has scored once and posted seven shots (three on target), four key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) in his last five displays.