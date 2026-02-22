Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Late call for Pisa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Gudmundsson (ankle) hasn't completely recovered and will at most be on the bench Monday, La Nazione reported.

Gudmundsson has trained on the side for most of the week and isn't totally pain-free yet, so he risks sitting out another one due to an ankle issue. He'll go through a late fitness test to evaluate whether he's healthy enough to be an option. Jack Harrison and Manor Solomon will likely get the nod in the trident regardless.

Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Gudmundsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Gudmundsson See More
World Cup: Friday Cheat Sheet
SOC
World Cup: Friday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 21, 2018
World Cup: Group D Preview
SOC
World Cup: Group D Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 6, 2018