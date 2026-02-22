Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Late call for Pisa game

Gudmundsson (ankle) hasn't completely recovered and will at most be on the bench Monday, La Nazione reported.

Gudmundsson has trained on the side for most of the week and isn't totally pain-free yet, so he risks sitting out another one due to an ankle issue. He'll go through a late fitness test to evaluate whether he's healthy enough to be an option. Jack Harrison and Manor Solomon will likely get the nod in the trident regardless.