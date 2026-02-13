Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Out for Como contest

Gudmundsson (ankle) hasn't been called up for Saturday's match versus Como.

Gudmundsson isn't dealing with a particularly serious injury, but will miss this one and also likely the midweek UEFA Conference League game to try to return versus Pisa next Monday. Jack Harrison or Fabiano Parisi, who played as a fullback over Robin Gosens in the previous tilt, will complete the trident alongside Moise Kean and Manor Solomon.

Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina
