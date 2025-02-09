Fantasy Soccer
Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Selected for rematch with Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Gudmundsson (illness) has been included in Fiorentina's squad list to face Inter on Monday.

Gudmundsson has shaken off an illness in a hurry and will push Fabiano Parisi and Lucas Beltran for a starting job if fit enough to get the nod. He has scored once and added eight shots (three on target), five key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won) in his last five displays.

