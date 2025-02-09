Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Selected for rematch with Inter

Gudmundsson (illness) has been included in Fiorentina's squad list to face Inter on Monday.

Gudmundsson has shaken off an illness in a hurry and will push Fabiano Parisi and Lucas Beltran for a starting job if fit enough to get the nod. He has scored once and added eight shots (three on target), five key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won) in his last five displays.