Gudmundsson suffered a coccyx fracture in the last game, Fiorentina announced.

Gudmundsson continues to be snake-bitten this season and will be sidelined for at least a month given the severity of his latest injury. Lucas Beltran, Michael Folorunsho, Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Fagioli will soak up his minutes since he can play in a couple of roles.