Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Gudmundsson (ankle) is on the bench for Monday's match against Pisa.

Gudmundsson is making the squad Monday despite a late call, passing his testing ahead of the match. He started in 11 straight games before his injury absence and will look to return to that role after building up fitness, notching four goals and three assists this season.

Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina
