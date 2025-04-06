Fantasy Soccer
Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson News: Contained by Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Gudmundsson drew one foul and had one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

Gudmundsson had his second so-so display in a row and was yanked early to try something different. He could start being managed since Fiorentina are about to resume playing in the Conference League, which could lead to more minutes for Lucas Beltran and Nicolo Zaniolo. He has scored twice and logged five shots (four on target), two key passes and three crosses (one accurate).

