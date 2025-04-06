Albert Gudmundsson News: Contained by Milan

Gudmundsson drew one foul and had one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

Gudmundsson had his second so-so display in a row and was yanked early to try something different. He could start being managed since Fiorentina are about to resume playing in the Conference League, which could lead to more minutes for Lucas Beltran and Nicolo Zaniolo. He has scored twice and logged five shots (four on target), two key passes and three crosses (one accurate).