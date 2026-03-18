Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Gudmundsson scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Monday's 4-1 victory over Cremonese.

Gudmundsson scored and added one assist during Monday's win. He was efficient with just a single shot and single chance created. That sort of efficiency will be crucial with some tough matches against top of the table opposition coming in the next few weeks. Gudmundsson has the potential to be a consistent goal threat with this sort of efficiency.

Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina
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