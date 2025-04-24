Albert Gudmundsson News: Mostly quiet versus Cagliari

Gudmundsson registered one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.

Gudmudsson didn't amass more stats than usual even though Moise Kean (personal) was missing, and he played the whole game, which doesn't happen often. He has averaged one shot per game in the past seven fixtures (five on target), scoring twice and posting two key passes, four crosses (one accurate) and one corner.