Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson News: Quiet against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Gudmundsson crossed once inaccurately during Monday's 3-0 loss to Udinese.

Gudmundsson was kept in check Monday as he registered just the lone cross following a two match absence due to an ankle injury. The attacker hasn't had a goal involvement since January 18th as he's combined for three shots, three chances created and two crosses in his last three appearances.

Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Gudmundsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Gudmundsson See More
World Cup: Friday Cheat Sheet
SOC
World Cup: Friday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 21, 2018
World Cup: Group D Preview
SOC
World Cup: Group D Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 6, 2018