Albert Gudmundsson News: Quiet against Udinese
Gudmundsson crossed once inaccurately during Monday's 3-0 loss to Udinese.
Gudmundsson was kept in check Monday as he registered just the lone cross following a two match absence due to an ankle injury. The attacker hasn't had a goal involvement since January 18th as he's combined for three shots, three chances created and two crosses in his last three appearances.
