Albert Gudmundsson News: Scores in 2-1 away loss

Gudmundsson scored the third goal of the game to bring the match back to 2-1 for Fioentina. His side were unable to capitalize on this and they lost the game. This was his first start since returning from a back injury. Both of his shots were on target and he also attempted one cross.