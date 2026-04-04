Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson News: Sent off against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Gudmundsson recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) before being shown a red card in the 86th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Gudmundsson had a rather subdued performance before getting into a long altercation with Tomas Suslov late in the game, which resulted in both players getting expelled. He'll be unavailable for next Monday's home game versus Lazio. If Manor Salomon (thigh) and Fabiano Parisi (foot) don't return, Jacopo Fazzini will draw a rare start.

Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina
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