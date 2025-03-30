Albert Gudmundsson News: Subdued versus Atalanta

Gudmundsson recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Atalanta.

Gudmundsson had a robust amount of touches but didn't manage to make the count despite the strong collective performance by his side, which had the upper hand for most of the game. He has surpassed Lucas Beltran to serve as Moise Kean's partner up front, starting in three straight matches and notching three goals, four shots (three on target), one key pass and two crosses (zero accurate).