Albert Gudmundsson News: Unused sub versus Pisa

Gudmundsson (ankle) didn't play in Monday's 1-0 victory over Pisa, and coach Paolo Vanoli stated he was on the bench despite not being 100 percent yet.

Gudmundsson made only a token appearance on the bench and will look to get healthier ahead of Monday's away clash with Udinese, but he might need to be managed a while longer, also because Jack Harrison and Manor Solomon have been fine in relief. Gudmundsson has notched at least one key pass in his last five showings, amassing 10 chances created and adding two assists, nine shots (two on target) and eight crosses (two accurate) over that span.