Albert Gudmundsson News: Will return against Lecce

Gudmundsson cleared a one-game ban in Monday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Gudmundsson was given the standard punishment after quarreling with an opponent and will likely unseat Jacopo Fazzini against Lecce on Monday. He has registered at least one cross in five consecutive outings, piling up 14 (one accurate), scoring and assisting once and notching seven shots (four on target) and four key passes during that stretch.