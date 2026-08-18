Albert Millgramm Injury: Exits friendly with head knock

Millgramm (knock) was forced off after 81 minutes in Paderborn's friendly against Cologne after picking up a large bump on his forehead, according to NW.

Millgramm, a summer signing from Magdeburg, is not considered to be facing a serious issue despite the early substitution. The 21-year-old left back is expected to be back training with the squad at the start of the new training week. His setback appears minor and shouldn't significantly disrupt his integration into Paderborn's squad ahead of the new season.