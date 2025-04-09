Albert Rusnak Injury: Not available Saturday

Rusnak (undisclosed) did not train Tuesday and could miss one to two weeks due to injury, head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference. However, he did not rule out the possibility of the midfielder traveling with the team, according to Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

Rusnak will not be available for Saturday's clash against Dallas due to injury even though he could potentially travel with the team. This is a big blow for the squad since he has been the main offensive threat for Seattle, creating 25 chances and registering five goal contributions in seven appearances this season. If he has to miss time, Pedro de la Vega will likely get a larger role in the frontline.