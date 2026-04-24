Albert Rusnak Injury: Questionable with hamstring concern

Rusnak is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Dallas with a hamstring injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Rusnak is a new addition to Seattle's report with a hamstring issue that has him uncertain for Saturday, coming after he left their last contest early. He's a legitimate fantasy asset when healthy and in the lineup, and a hamstring in questionable territory always carries the risk of a late scratch. He could see the start if deemed fit, with Jesus Ferreira likely to start again if Risnak is out.