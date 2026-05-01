Albert Rusnak Injury: Set to return against SKC
Rusnak (hamstring) is "available and ready to go" ahead of Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City, according to coach Brian Schmetzer, Jackson Felts of KJR Radio reports.
Rusnak produced two goals and three assists across seven matches played before missing one game with his muscle injury. In addition to his open play output, he's one of the squad's main set-piece takers, so he should have plenty of offensive value when he's back on the pitch. He'll be in contention with Jesus Ferreira going forward.
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