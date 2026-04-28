Albert Rusnak Injury: Training separately
Rusnak (hamstring) has continued to do limited training work while he recovers from his injury, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.
Rusnak is not fully fit after missing the previous MLS game with a muscular problem, so he'll remain questionable for the next few weeks. The attacker alternated starts and substitute appearances over the last few contests prior to the injury, but he's an important player for the squad, having scored two goals and three assists this year while taking consistent set pieces. Jesus Ferreira is likely to see increased action if Rusnak remains out in the short term.
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