Albert Rusnak News: Active off bench in loss

Rusnak registered two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Rusnak came off the bench in the second half as the Sounders attempted a late turnaround. Even though they couldn't get the job done, Rusnak certainly made his presence felt with how involved he was on offense. Look for the veteran playmaker to make an impact -- and potentially return to the XI -- when the Sounders take on LAFC on Sunday in their last game before the World Cup break.