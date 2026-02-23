Albert Rusnak News: Brillant in opener
Rusnak scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.
Rusnak opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the season opener against the Rapids, calmly burying his finish after Paul Rothrock's hard work carved out the opportunity. He floated into the right pockets to link play and kept Seattle sharp and efficient even without controlling possession. His early strike dictated the match tempo and forced Colorado into chase mode for the rest of the night. Rusnak looked every bit the dynamic playmaker we saw last season, whipping in six crosses, delivering seven corners, and firing four shots in a statement performance.
