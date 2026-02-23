Albert Rusnak headshot

Albert Rusnak News: Brillant in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Rusnak scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Rusnak opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the season opener against the Rapids, calmly burying his finish after Paul Rothrock's hard work carved out the opportunity. He floated into the right pockets to link play and kept Seattle sharp and efficient even without controlling possession. His early strike dictated the match tempo and forced Colorado into chase mode for the rest of the night. Rusnak looked every bit the dynamic playmaker we saw last season, whipping in six crosses, delivering seven corners, and firing four shots in a statement performance.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Rusnak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Rusnak See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
277 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
298 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
333 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024